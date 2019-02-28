Cayman will celebrate all things arts and culture at the seventh annual Red Sky At Night multi-cultural arts fair, presented by the Cayman National Cultural Foundation. The event takes place on Saturday from 4 p.m. to midnight in the grounds of the F. J. Harquail Cultural Centre, and is the anchor event for Cayfest, the Cayman Islands National Festival of the Arts.

“For 25 years, Cayfest has served as a physical representation and reflection of Cayman’s unique history and heritage, our diverse people and all of the colors and creativity in our culture and community,” says the Foundation’s Artistic Director, Henry Muttoo. “Red Sky At Night supports the mission that CNCF undertook over 30 years ago, which is to signify Cayman’s heritage and culture, and to give it form, context and meaning.”

Red Sky is Cayman’s finest showcase of local talent, with an emphasis on local arts and culture and a dynamic mix of visual arts, music, theater, film, fashion design, and cultural discussions. The event will feature five distinct sound stages – located both indoors and out – with dance, music, theatre, poetry, panel discussions and more, all taking place simultaneously.

Nearly 50 fine artists and artisans will display their creations of locally made art, crafts, jewelry, clothes and accessories on the Thatch Walk. Local vendors in the Café Cayman area will offer dishes such as Cayman style beef, fish rundown, stewed conch and lobster and desserts including pepper jelly, coconut treats, heavy cakes, ice cream and doughnuts. In addition, the Creative Kids area will provide supervised activities and specialty food for kids ages 3 to 12.

New to the fair this year is the Caymanian Village, where artists, crafters, storytellers and performers will recreate Cayman’s rich cultural traditions with live demonstrations of them going about doing ‘old-time tings’ such as household chores, playing outdoor games, cooking on a caboose, coconut grating, needlework, thatch plaiting, playing music, dancing, farming, boat building, net-making and woodworking. Visitors to this area will also be able to play traditional games like dominoes or warri, enjoy quadrille and maypole dancing and hear the folk singers perform.

The Cayman National Cultural Foundation

For more than 30 years, the nonprofit Cayman National Cultural Foundation has carried out its mission of stimulating, facilitating and preserving Caymanian cultural and artistic expression. The Foundation has achieved this through the extensive development of wide-ranging programs. These programs include stage productions, creative education for young people, free workshops and financial support of artists, as well as festivals, publications, national recognition of artistic and cultural achievement and the preservation of Caymanian heritage, and arts and culture for future generations.

Tickets for Red Sky At Night are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors (65+) and students ages 13 to 17, and $5 for children 12 and under. They are available at all Foster’s Food Fair locations, Funky Tang’s, HealthCare Pharmacy Grand Harbour, online at eventpro.ky and the CNCF office until Friday. Ticket sales at the gate begin at 3 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, email [email protected], call 949-5477 or visit www.artscayman.org.