Agriculture Show slated for Ash Wednesday

It is hard to believe that the Ag Show, as it is affectionately known, is celebrating its 52nd year. What began as a simple event has grown, much like the produce to be found in its stalls, into an annual behemoth.

Thousands are expected to gather at Lower Valley for the Agriculture Show on Ash Wednesday, eager to partake of local food, entertainment, activities throughout the day and competitions. This perennially popular event offers people the opportunity to meet local growers, artisans and backyard gardeners, learn about farm life and celebrate Caymanian culture.

New to the event this year is a gospel concert, included in the admission price, from 5 to 8 p.m. A few other surprises are also in the works, and the grounds are being expanded this year to accommodate more vendors.

The Agriculture Show usually sees more than 10,000 people walking through the gate throughout the day; it is about the only event on the island that could give KAABOO a run for its money when it comes to attendance numbers. This is an excellent opportunity to shop for local produce. Look for everything from peppers and breadfruit to avocado and soursop. Thinking about starting up your own fruit tree garden? This is your chance to get the advice and plants you need.

The show is held at the Agriculture Grounds in Lower Valley and gates open at 7 a.m. They close after the concert. There will be signage pointing drivers in the right direction and parking is well organized. Bring the entire family to enjoy a host of entertainment and a great day out. Cruise the food court for fresh fish, beef, turtle and conch, and browse the stalls of dozens of vendors. Enjoy live music, games and a host of competitions, or be the brave one and ride the mechanical bull!

Tickets for the show, organized by the Cayman Islands Agricultural Society in conjunction with the Ministry of Agriculture, are $10 for adults, $5 for children aged 2 to 11, and free for those under 2. Alternatively, you can buy a raffle ticket for $25, which includes admission, for a chance to win $20,000 and other prizes such as staycations, dinners, and iPhone and a garden package.

Tickets are available at Funky Tang’s, the office at the Agricultural Grounds, from any Agricultural Society member, or at the gate on the day. Call 947-3696 for more information.