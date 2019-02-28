Every year, people gather to walk by the light of the silvery moon along Seven Mile Beach. The Light Up the Night event, which raises awareness and money for the Cayman Islands Breast Cancer Foundation, will be held on Saturday at 6 p.m., starting and ending at Royal Palms.

Participants walk to support or remember a loved one’s battle with the disease or just contribute to the sense of camaraderie. It is always a very uplifting and social occasion, painted in hues of pink.

Registering beforehand at the foundation’s office in Grand Harbour is encouraged. The fee is $25 per person with no cost for those under 10 years. Payment in the form of check or cash is accepted. Alternatively, you can register on the night where there will also be a card machine in place to take payments. Don’t forget to get your raffle tickets at the desk.

T-shirts will be available a couple of weeks before the event and the announcement will be made on the Foundation’s social media pages when they are ready for pickup.

Cayman Islands Breast Cancer Foundation

The Foundation was started in 2008, on the 10th anniversary of the passing of Brenda Tibbetts-Lund. She had a very courageous battle with breast cancer and even before her diagnosis, she had been very active in the Cayman community promoting breast health. Having sponsored the Brenda Tibbetts-Lund walk/run in her honor, her husband Kim Lund wanted to do something special in 2008 – that was the year when the Breast Cancer Gala Dinner idea was born. All funds raised from the dinner would benefit breast cancer patients here in Cayman.

After that first gala, the realization dawned that there was an enormous demand for funds for breast cancer patients. Kim Lund and James Bovell, along with John Broadbent, took the decision to found a not-for-profit charity and make the Gala Dinner an annual event.

Since its inception, it has become one of the most anticipated and prestigious black (pink, actually) tie events on the island.

The Foundation was created to provide financial support for (primarily) the Cayman Islands Cancer Society, and this is still the case 10 years later. In 2015, the Foundation launched its own Wellness Program, which provides a multitude of holistic and medical services for anyone going through breast cancer. The organization works diligently in raising awareness and providing local practitioners with the training, skill and medical equipment to be able to help breast cancer patients in the best way possible.

For more information, contact Janette Fitzgerald on 923-1135 or email [email protected]