Cayman Airways makes first flight to Denver

Cayman Airways made its inaugural direct flight to Denver on Saturday, launching a service that will continue through mid-August.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held around 7 a.m. on the day of the launch, and water cannons were fired over the airline’s new Boeing 737 Max 8 jet as it prepared to leave for its roughly 4.5-hour journey to Denver.

The new route will operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays through mid-August, and will return in December. The route is the longest commercial flight ever for Cayman Airways.

“This new Denver nonstop service will reduce the travel time to Grand Cayman from typically between nine and eleven hours using multiple flights, to less than five hours aboard a direct flight on our brand-new state-of-the-art Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft,” said Cayman Airways CEO Fabian Whorms.

A press release from the Denver International Airport touted how Cayman and Denver are a perfect match for each other. According to the press release, Colorado has the sixth-largest population of scuba divers in the U.S., and ranks as the fastest-growing state for that activity since 2010.

Denver was also Cayman’s largest U.S. market without nonstop service, with more than 250 passengers a week traveling to Cayman from there, according to the Denver International Airport.

Travel demand between Denver and Grand Cayman is very strong, recording nearly 20 percent growth over the past year, the airport stated.

“Denver’s global reach continues to expand, and we are very excited to welcome Cayman Airways as the first Caribbean-based airline to serve the Mile High City,” Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said. “Each new airline or nonstop destination is a new opportunity for our residents and visitors to explore the world.”