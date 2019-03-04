Cayman students enter tech competition

Cayman students are taking their tech education on the road.

A group of Cayman International students will spend part of their March break attending the National FIRST Tech Challenge Robotics competition in Kingston, Jamaica.

The team of three will compete at Jamaica College from March 7 to 10.

FIRST is an organization that sponsors robotics competitions around the world to inspire young students to become leaders and innovators in the field of science and technology.

The students – Caylem Hill, Jack Mcgregor and Carl Abbott – will travel along with teacher and coach Jeff Szeryk. They have been working hard on their robot since November. The team will compete in the FTC Rover Ruckus, which challenges students to build a robot that completes certain tasks.

This year’s theme is based on a rover landing on an unknown planet and sampling the surrounding area. They have to complete tasks like detaching from the “Lunar Lander,” sampling minerals and returning them. The Cayman team engineered and documented the build over several months.

Cayman will see its inaugural FIRST Tech Challenge, hosted by Dart Minds Inspired, on May 11, at 1 p.m. in the Arts and Recreation Center at Camana Bay. The event is based on the same Rover Ruckus competition that will be hosted by Jamaica College.

Also, the FIRST Global Robotics Competition will be held in Dubai from Oct. 3 to 5, and a Cayman team will be selected from the schools participating in the May competition.