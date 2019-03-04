Come for a drink, stay for the puppies at Premier

Patrons of the Premier Brew Tap Room in George Town should beware: If they go there on Saturdays, they could end up finding their next furry companion.

The organization is holding an animal adoption event every Saturday this month from noon to 3 p.m.

Four island puppies from the Cayman Islands Humane Society – Charm, Russ, Aero and Twix – were on the premises on Saturday, wrestling and playing with each other in a fenced-in room between the bar and the retail area.

Premier manager Sabrina Stecyk organized the event. Ms. Stecyk worked for animal shelters in Canada and is one of the heads of the charity Cayman Animal Rescue Enthusiasts, known as CARE.

She said taking shelter dogs from the Humane Society to public events helps get them adopted because it allows people to spend more one-on-one time with the canines.

“The key to adoptions is getting them out there,” she said. “The shelter has 80 dogs, so how do you showcase one specific dog in that situation?”

People who go to Premier on Saturday afternoons and want to adopt a canine friend there will still have to go through the normal adoption process from the Humane Society, Ms. Stecyk said.

“It’s not come for a drink, leave with a puppy,” she said. “It’s more of a socialization thing, and just promoting their adoption.”

Premier is partnering with Tito’s Vodka, a Texas brand that runs the program “Vodka for Dog People,” which raises money for animal shelters.