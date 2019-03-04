Last week, cullers removed more than 10,000 green iguanas from Grand Cayman. The total number of iguanas culled during the first 18 weeks of the Department of Environment’s program stands at 439,000, as of March 2.

Although program managers frequently revise weekly totals upward from preliminary reports, if the figure for Week 18 stands, it would be the lowest number of iguanas culled in a week since the program began in late October 2018.

However, cullers are still above the pace needed to reach the target number of culling 1.3 million green iguanas by the end of 2019.

Cullers are being paid $4.50 a head, rising to $5 if they meet monthly and annual targets, in an effort to wipe out the invasive species in Grand Cayman.