An elegantly dressed couple salsa dances in the natural amphitheater of Cayman’s Crystal Caves. A mermaid in a flowing emerald dress is trailed by sea turtles as she swims over a coral reef. The full moon illuminates a woman perched on the shoulders of a giant blue iguana as it gazes out across the ocean.

These are some of the striking images that will be used to sell the Cayman Islands to tourists as part of a new “Dream in Cayman” advertising campaign.

Some of the images, which also include an underwater model draped in a flowing dress of tiny silverside fish, look more like stills from a Disney fantasy movie than a tourism campaign.

But the Department of Tourism says the aim is to move beyond the “sea of sameness” that characterizes the ad campaigns of many sun, sea and sand destinations.

Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell said the campaign had the look and vibe of a high-quality fashion shoot and would illustrate the lavish island style to would-be tourists.

Rosa Harris, director of tourism, said the campaign captures the “spirit of Cayman” and encourages tourists to think about the unforgettable memories they could create in Cayman.

“Looking ahead to what we anticipate will be another year of record-breaking arrivals for the Cayman Islands, we are excited to launch our new stylish ad campaign that truly brings our destination to life in a fresh, luxurious and imaginative way,” she said.

The campaign was created by a U.S. advertising agency, the Richards Group, for the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism and features local models. The related television commercial features a rendition of “Beyond the Sea” by Caymanian singer Sarah McTaggart.

The ads were shot by Miss Aniela photography, assisted by local photographer and dive instructor Jason Washington.

Ron Henderson, creative director for the Richards Group, said, “The ‘Dream in Cayman’ campaign was designed to create a place full of whimsy and charm and mystique that feels less like destination advertising and more like a luxury fashion brand.”

The campaign launched Monday and will continue on TV, online and the Department of Tourism’s social channels throughout 2019.