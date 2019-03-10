Cayman Airways has suspended use of its new Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft, following the second fatal crash of the model in less than six months.

Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, operated by a Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft, crashed shortly after take-off from the Addis Ababa airport Sunday morning, killing all 149 passengers and eight crew members.

“While the cause of this sad loss is undetermined at this time, we stand by our commitment to putting the safety of our passengers and crew first by maintaining complete and undoubtable safe operations, and as such, we have taken the decision to suspend operations of both our new Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft, effective from Monday March 11, 2019, until more information is received,” said Cayman Airways President and CEO Fabian Whorms in a statement issued Sunday evening.

Mr. Whorms said Cayman Airways is working with Boeing Corporation and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Cayman Islands to monitor the investigation into the Ethiopian Airlines flight.

The suspension of the airline’s two Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft will mean flight schedule and capacity changes in coming days. The airline launched its route to Denver, Colorado, on March 2 aboard the Max 8 plane.

“We offer our valued customers our continued assurance that all prudent and necessary actions required for the safe operation of our Max 8’s will be accomplished before the aircraft are returned to service,” he said.

This is the second time Cayman Airways has responded to safety concerns about its recently purchased aircraft, the first of which arrived late last year. The second plane arrived from Seattle this week.

The company reassured the public in November that the Boeing 737 Max 8 was safe, following a fatal Lion Air flight on Oct. 29.

“The recent accident in Indonesia should not be considered as a reference for comparison with present and future operations at Cayman Airways,” Mr. Whorms said in the November statement, adding, “Outside of the Lion Air incident, the Boeing 737 Max aircraft model has accumulated hundreds of thousands of hours of safe operations with multiple operators.

“Today, there are well over 200 Boeing 737 Max aircraft in operation around the world with a large percentage being operated by major North American airlines that operate to and from Grand Cayman. Cayman Airways has had decades of safe operations with Boeing aircraft and we will always have safety as our absolute highest priority.”