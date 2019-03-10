A man arrested on firearms charges last year pleaded guilty in Grand Court on Friday to possessing them without a license.

Justin Jahan Gregory, 24, admitted to having a Smith & Wesson .38-caliber revolver and four .38 cartridges at his residence in the Beach Bay area on June 14, 2018.

Defense attorney Jonathon Hughes requested a pre-sentence social inquiry report, which Justice Timothy Own agreed to order. He then set sentencing for Tuesday, April 23, and continued the defendant’s remand in custody until then.

No details of the offense were given on Friday. However, when Mr. Gregory was first brought to court on these charges, the magistrate was given some background.

The Crown counsel at that hearing said police attended the defendant’s premises around 6:15 a.m. to conduct a search, based on information received. They searched Mr. Gregory’s bedroom, bathroom and closet. The closet was where the items were found.

There were six people in the house at the time.

The charges against Mr. Gregory are “either way” offenses – meaning that they can be tried in the Grand Court or in the Summary Court. It was the Crown that elected Grand Court.