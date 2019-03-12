Champion House Ltd. was on the court list for sentencing on Monday, but Magistrate Valdis Foldats adjourned the pension-payment case until April 15.

A representative of the restaurant company pleaded guilty in 2010 to failing without reasonable cause to pay $177,000 on behalf of 32 employees before 2008, when the matter first came to court.

Attorney Graham Hampson recently took over as defense counsel and he has agreed with the magistrate as to the need for an assessment of the financial state of Champion House Ltd. before sentencing.

In September 2018, the company was fined $500 and ordered to pay $10,689 in wages owed to former employees. The fine and compensation were to be paid by March 29, 2019.