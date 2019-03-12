Butterfield introduced a new version of its Butterfield Online banking system for personal banking customers on the evening of Saturday, March 2. The move took some of the bank’s customers by surprise, while others struggled to access the new service.

“We thank our customers for their continued patience and apologize for any inconvenience caused,” Butterfield said in response to questions from the Cayman Compass.

The bank said the core banking system underpinning the old Butterfield Online, which was launched in 2011, was updated and the change necessitated the launch of a new online banking platform.

The new system will provide customers with a new interface, tools and features, but maintain the payment and beneficiary templates, as well as standing order information that customers have created using the old system, according to the bank.

These templates have been uploaded to the new online banking system, at www.butterfieldonline.com.

The previous website, www.butterfieldonline.ky, remains active only for corporate banking customers, as corporate accounts have not yet been migrated to the new online banking platform.

Personal banking customers who attempt to access their accounts using the former website will see a notice informing them that their accounts have been migrated to the new platform.

Butterfield said it provided customer notices through social media channels, online banking messaging and in-branch signage in advance of the migration of accounts. These notices requested customers to confirm their email addresses with the bank’s call center, because the new system relies on a verification code sent by email, when customers attempt to log in for the first time.

While most customers, who attempted to log in to the new Butterfield Online system have been successful, the bank said. Those customers for whom the bank did not a have a current email address on file will require call center assistance before they can use the new service.

Some Butterfield customers took their frustration to social media, stating they were unable to find or access the new platform, reach the bank’s call center, or receive verification codes.

Butterfield said the significant change to the online banking systems meant that the bank’s call center had to deal with a high volume of queries, which resulted in longer wait times than usual.

“Our Call Centre team has been working with customers to resolve their issues and we have made Call Centre service resources available outside our normal operating hours (on weekends and public holidays) to assist customers with accessing their accounts using the new Butterfield Online,” the bank said in a statement.

A new version of the Butterfield Mobile Banking app is also available from the App Store and Google Play. It is identified by an icon with a white background under the name “Butterfield Mobile Banking.”

When personal banking customers access their accounts using the new platform for the first time, they should do so via a browser, Butterfield advised. Thereafter, they can also access their accounts using the new app with the same login and password.

The previous version of the app also continues to be available for corporate banking customers.

On its www.butterfieldgroup.com website, the bank has made a user guide available and provides responses to frequently asked questions in the online banking category under personal and everyday banking.