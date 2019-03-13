Martial arts coach to give free self-defense clinic

The best defense is self-defense.

Alan Predolin, an internationally acclaimed martial arts instructor, will stage a free self-defense seminar for women on Friday at the Cayman Karate Academy from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

That event is timed to coincide with International Women’s Month.

Mr. Predolin, the chief instructor for 360 Krav Maga in Long Beach, California, is a certified Muay Thai kru (coach). Bob Daigle, owner of Cayman Karate Academy, was so impressed with Mr. Predolin’s knowledge that he decided to invite him to speak to local people who are interested in self-defense.

Mr. Predolin has trained with international martial artists like Marco Ruas, Bas Rutten and Randy Couture, and he travels the world teaching Krav Maga to people of all skill levels.

He first began training in martial arts at a dojo in Italy, and he later studied Jeet Kune Do after traveling to the United States. He even became a member of the Guardian Angels, a nonprofit group that patrols troubled New York neighborhoods with the purpose of protecting innocent bystanders.

Mr. Predolin joined the Italian army at the age of 21 and deployed to Somalia and southern Italy. He was first exposed to Krav Maga when his unit was sent to Israel for a two-week deployment.

He later moved to the U.S. and served in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne. When he left the armed forces in 1999, he moved to New York to train in Krav Maga under instructor Rhon Mizrachi. Mr. Predolin became an instructor in 2001 and moved with his wife to Los Angeles in 2003.

Now, at this advanced stage of his career, Mr. Predolin owns two Krav Maga schools and one CrossFit facility. He has about 1,000 regular students and he teaches ongoing courses for law enforcement agencies and military units. He also goes on the road to provide seminars around the world.

Anyone interested in taking part in Friday’s self-defense seminar can email [email protected] to reserve a space.