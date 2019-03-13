The Cayman Islands Kids Gaelic Football Club will be celebrating the St. Patrick’s Day weekend with a free kids fun day, Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the football pitch at Cayman International School, Camana Bay.

The 90-minute Gaelic football blitz is open to children aged between 6 and 14, of all abilities, with a special invitation to any beginners who want to try the game or join in the fun.

A free Kids Club jersey will be provided for all newcomers.

Other planned activities include a hurling exhibition, Poc Fada (a contest to see who can hit a hurling ball the furthest), welly throwing, a tug-of-war, face painting and an Ice Cream Van.

The kids blitz will be followed at 1 p.m. by the Senior Gaelic Football Club hosting ladies and men’s football games.

The event is free of charge, but registration is essential.

Registration closes Thursday at 6 p.m. Email [email protected] for more information or visit www.caymangaa.com/kids-club-news.