The Caribbean tour of Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, is under way, with the royal couple spending Tuesday on the beaches of Barbados on their way to Cayman next week.

Prince Charles and Camilla arrived in the Caribbean on Monday, helping St. Lucia celebrate its 40th year of independence. From there, they travelled to Barbados, where the U.K.’s Daily Mirror newspaper reported that the 70-year-old Prince of Wales revealed an “impressive physique” while strolling on the beach.

“Prince Charles wowed onlookers by stripping off on a Barbados beach to reveal a rather impressive muscular frame,” the Mirror reported, adding, “The Prince has been known to do push-ups and crunches before bed and was even recorded asking the National Welsh Rugby team for training advice, to help him be even more fit.”

The prince and duchess are scheduled to stop in St. Vincent on Wednesday, St. Kitts on Thursday, Grenada on Saturday and Cuba on Sunday before reaching Cayman next Wednesday.

Immediately upon his arrival, the Prince of Wales will participate in the opening ceremony for the renovated Owen Roberts International Airport. After that, he will go to Government House for a meeting with Governor Martyn Roper and Premier Alden McLaughlin.

The next day, Prince Charles will travel to the Sister Islands, where he will open the new swimming pool on Cayman Brac and participate in a marine-focussed event at the Central Caribbean Marine Institute on Little Cayman.

When he returns to Grand Cayman later that day, he will visit the blue iguanas at the Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park, which was opened by his mother in 1994, and participate in the opening of the Children’s Garden there. After that, the prince will meet Governor Roper and members of the RCIPS Air Operations Unit who were deployed to help out in Caribbean islands in the aftermath of the 2017 hurricanes.

The Duchess of Cornwall will also have a busy day, visiting George Town Primary School for a cultural event, as well as attending the opening of the new Jasmine hospice centre.

The visit will be capped off with a reception hosted by Premier McLaughlin at Pedro St. James, where Prince Charles will award Deputy Governor Franz Manderson with the MBE honour. The Royals will depart after the reception.