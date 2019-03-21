Public invited to attend royal events

Government has released a schedule of public events that Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, will attend on Wednesday and Thursday.

When the royals arrive Wednesday, there will be an opening ceremony for the redeveloped Owen Roberts International Airport terminal. The public is advised to be at this event by 3 p.m. Car parks around the airport will be closed and there will be no parking in the immediate vicinity.

The next day, when Prince Charles visits Cayman Brac for the opening of the new swimming pool, the public is advised to arrive at the Cayman Brac Sports Complex by 11 a.m. There will be no parking in the immediate vicinity.

For Prince Charles’s visit to Little Cayman’s Central Caribbean Marine Institute, the public should be there by 12:30 p.m. Again, there will be no parking in the immediate vicinity.

Children and parents should contact Clifton Hunter High School to confirm their arrangements for the royal visit there.

To attend the opening by the duchess of the Jasmine Villa hospice centre, located behind Coconut Joe’s, off West Bay Road, the public should be there by 10 a.m., and there is no parking in the immediate area.

Like the Clifton Hunter visit with Prince Charles, children and parents should contact George Town Primary School to make arrangements to attend Camilla’s visit there on Thursday.

For the final event at Pedro St. James Castle on Thursday, public access is available by shuttle bus service only. The shuttle bus service will run continuously from five locations specified below from 3:30 p.m. until 5:20 p.m. The public is invited to park in one of the remote parking lots, and then take the complimentary transportation to Pedro St. James. Members of the public are asked to be in place before 5:30 p.m. Between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., there will be no public access to Pedro St. James.

Following the reception, the shuttle bus service will resume to the five pick-up locations: Savannah Primary School, Savannah Seventh-day Adventist Church, Savannah United Church, Savannah Church of God, and Savannah Post Office.

During their Caribbean tour, the royal couple is visiting St. Lucia, Barbados, St. Vincent and Grenadines, Grenada and Cuba.