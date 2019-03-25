Airspace restricted for safety during royal visit

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Cayman Islands has issued an advisory prohibiting drones from several restricted areas later this week when the Princes of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall visit Cayman.

The director general of the CAACI has identified several areas where no aircraft may be flown during the royal visit on March 27 and 28, and that includes drones operated by both commercial operators and recreational ones. Only drones that are specifically approved for the event by the CAACI will be permitted to fly in restricted areas.

The restricted airspace areas affected are:

1.5NM from sea level to 2,000ft MSL centred on the Governor’s residence (Latitude 19°20.439’ Longitude 81°22.887’) from 11 a.m. on March 27 until 8 p.m. on March 28.

1NM from sea level to 2,000ft MSL centred on The Ritz-Carlton, (Latitude 19°20.149’ Longitude 81°22.615’) from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on March 28.

1NM from sea level to 2,000ft MSL centred on Pedro St. James (Latitude 19°16.002’ Longitude 81°17.498’) from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on March 28.

2NM from sea level to 2,000ft MSL centred on Clifton Hunter High School (Latitude 19°18.646’ Longitude 81°11.040’) from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on March 28.

The restrictions will be policed by CAACI and the Royal Cayman Islands Police, which warned that any infringement on the airspace restriction could lead to prosecution in accordance with Article 185 of the Air Navigation (Overseas Territories) Order of 2013.