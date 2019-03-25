In recent weeks, Cayman’s territorial waters have been as busy as they have ever been for shipping megastructures, according to Cayman Brac volunteer search-and-rescue coordinator Raymond Scott, who has monitored the Cayman seas for the last four decades.

Scott said that, at about 3 p.m. on Sunday, the heavy load shipper Hawk was about 25 miles south of the Brac, carrying a massive floating dry dock en route to Mississippi.

The floating dock is 492 feet long, 242 feet wide and 75 feet high, and hangs off either side of the Hawk by 30 feet. The dock was built in China, and will be used by the Ingalls Shipbuilding company to construct multiple destroyers for the U.S. Navy, Scott said.

The Hawk was 12 miles north of Grand Cayman as of 11 p.m. on Sunday.

The Hawk’s sister ship, the Osprey, is also scheduled to pass by Cayman on Tuesday, according to Scott. The Osprey is carrying a giant oil rig, he said.

Another heavy load carrier passing though the territorial waters is the GPO Amethyst. According to www.marinetraffic.com, that ship was southwest of Cayman heading toward Aruba as of around 2 p.m. on Monday.

“These are three of the biggest heavy load carriers in the world,” said Scott, adding that another mega-ship came by the Brac two weeks ago on its way to Mexico.