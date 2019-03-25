Last week, cullers removed 7,710 green iguanas from Grand Cayman, according to initial results from the Department of Environment.

Through the first 21 weeks of the programme, a total of 481,611 iguanas have been culled, as of March 23.

Cullers are still above the pace needed to reach the target number of culling 1.3 million green iguanas by the end of 2019. The programme began in late October 2018.

Cullers are being paid $4.50 a head, rising to $5 if they meet monthly and annual targets, in an effort to control the invasive species in Grand Cayman.