Crown counsel Eleanor Fargin called her third and final witness on Friday in the case against Wayne Carlos Myles, who pleaded not guilty to prostitution-related charges allegedly committed between July 2014 and June 2016.

Myles is accused of living off the earnings of prostitution, or attempting to do so, by exercising control, direction or influence over the movements of prostitutes “in such a manner as to show that he was aiding, abetting or compelling their prostitution with another person”.

The three Crown witnesses were all police officers. They explained the ways in which information was downloaded from telephone communications through the use of WhatsApp or SMS text messaging. Messages and photos were allegedly sent by Myles to show a “stable” of 32 individual females, and 15 potential customers.

Neither the women nor the customers were called to give evidence and they were not named.

Documentary evidence was submitted intended to show that Myles was the user of that phone, not someone else.

On Monday, attorney Alex Davies was scheduled to reply on behalf of the defence.

Justice Marlene Carter is hearing the matter without a jury, as Myles elected.