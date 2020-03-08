Drug dealer Wayne Carlos Myles, who is serving 13 years in prison on cocaine charges, has received an additional two years for a conviction for pimping. He is the first person to be convicted and sentenced for pimping-related charges in the Cayman Islands.

Myles was sentenced on Friday by Acting Grand Court Justice Marlene Carter on three counts of living off the earnings of prostitution, and an additional three counts of attempting to live off the earnings of prostitution.

He was charged with the offences after police recovered messages from his cellphone. The messages showed that between November 2014 and September 2017, he acted as a middleman and sourced clients for a list of women. He would negotiate prices and arrange locations for the women to meet customers.

The messages revealed that men were willing to pay hundreds of dollars for an encounter with the women.

Myles was sentenced to two years in prison for each count of living off the earnings of prostitution, and 16 months for each count of the attempting to live of the earnings of prostitution.

The pimping-related charges were ordered to run concurrently with each other, but consecutively to the drug-dealing offences – leaving him with a 15-year total sentence.

Carter ordered that no discount be given for any time served in custody during the proceedings, because his drug-related sentence would have taken such matters into consideration.