Delays in the Summary Court sentencing of a convicted cocaine dealer, Wayne Carlos Myles, means he will have wait until October to learn his fate.

In June this year, Myles was convicted by Magistrate Kirsty-Ann Gunn on two charges of possession of cocaine with intent to supply, one charge of possession of cocaine, and one charge of being concerned in the possession of cocaine and ganja.

On Monday, 3 Sept., an initial sentencing hearing was held. During that hearing, Crown prosecutor Kerri-Ann Gillies told Magistrate Gunn, Myles was due to be sentenced for “substantial dealing”, which occurred over a period of one year and nine months.

Gillies said police uncovered more than 600 messages between Myles and several other people relating to different types and quantities of drugs, as well as drop-off and pick-up points.

On Friday, 13 Sept., a second sentencing hearing was held, and once again the matter was delayed. At the centre of the delays is a dispute over the amount of cocaine Myles is said to have sold. To resolve the dispute once and for all, both the prosecution and the defence requested a further adjournment.

“The Crown is seeking an adjournment of this matter to discuss the schedules and to come to an agreement as to the amount of cocaine Myles is thought to have supplied,” said Gillies.

Echoing her sentiments, defence attorney Oliver Grimwood added, “We believe it is beneficial to the sentencing proceedings that the defence, along with the Crown and the police have a joint conference, review the matter and then return with agreed facts. The issues still left in dispute would ultimately be for Your Honour to decide.”

Initial indications by the prosecution placed the amount of cocaine supplied by Myles between 270 grammes and 600 grammes.

In March this year, Myles was also convicted in the Grand Court on several charges of living off the earnings of prostitution and attempting to do so. Myles’ actions caused him to be dubbed a “pimp” by Crown prosecutor Eleanor Fargin.

He is the first person to have been convicted of charges of this nature in Cayman.

He was due to be sentenced on these charges in the Grand Court later this week, however, because the Summary Court matters have been delayed until October, the prostitution-related charges will also be put back.

Myles was remanded into custody.