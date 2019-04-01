EDITORIAL – A much-deserved honour for our deputy governor

Heartfelt congratulations to Deputy Governor Franz Manderson on receiving his MBE last Thursday. It is an honour that he truly deserves.

For decades, Manderson has been an exemplary civil servant; his career trajectory a gleaming example of the value and rewards of hard work.

Manderson was named a Member of the Order of the British Empire on the Queen’s Birthday last year but received his medal from Prince Charles at last week’s investiture ceremony, surrounded by family, co-workers and friends. It is fitting that he received the honour at the historic grounds of Pedro St. James, escorted by his mother, Jenny, who is herself an MBE.

Since joining the civil service as an immigration officer at the tender age of 16, Manderson has diligently applied himself to the people’s work. Thanks to his aptitude and diligence, he rose through the ranks to lead the department as chief immigration officer in 2004. Since his 2012 appointment as deputy governor and head of the Civil Service, he has capably led a series of performance and budget management initiatives, raised standards for the civil service and spearheaded other reforms.

Manderson has capably led Cayman as acting governor during times of transition – so capably, in fact that some petitioners asked the U.K. Minister of State for the Commonwealth, Lord Ahmad, to offer him the post.

A shameful crime against the public

At the opposite end of the human spectrum we find this week the morally depraved and unprincipled stranger who robbed the Al La Kebab food truck in Red Bay last Friday. That reprobate who, in broad daylight on Selkirk Drive, brandished a machete and demanded the workers give him money in gross transgression of law, order and simple human decency.

It was at least the third time in less than a year that business has been victimised by miscreants who, apparently, would rather threaten and terrorise innocent people than earn an honest living. The suspect in this latest incident is described as bring about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with dark skin and a slim build, and to have been wearing dark clothing at the time of the attack.

Surely someone knows who this man is. Anyone with information about the robbery – or any crime – must immediately convey it to police so that they can make a swift arrest and bring the offender to justice.

There can be no tolerance for violent crime in our small, safe community. Our businesses, residents and visitors must be free to operate and move about our islands free from fear.