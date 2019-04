A Cayman Brac man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving for an incident that occurred March 22 on Watering Place Road.

The 33-year-old man of Ivory Lane was arrested on April 4, according to a press release from the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.

Police previously confirmed the identity of the deceased in the suspected hit-and-run as 55-year-old Mitchell Marvin Ryan.