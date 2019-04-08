The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service used its new Airbus H145 helicopter for a medical evacuation for the first time over the weekend.

The helicopter flew a cardiac patient from Faith Hospital on Cayman Brac to Grand Cayman on Saturday afternoon.

The hospital sent the request for the medical evacuation just after 2:30 p.m. The police helicopter was already in the air when the request came through and adjusted its flight plan to land on the Brac, police said.

After the patient landed in Grand Cayman, he was taken to Health City hospital by ambulance and was stable upon arrival.

“Of all the benefits having a helicopter has brought to Cayman in recent years, the capacity to render medical evacuations to our residents on the Sister Islands is one of the most critical,” said Acting Superintendent Brad Ebanks, head of specialist operations.

He added, “We have a strong partnership with the [Health Services Authority] and are glad that the expedited arrival of the new and larger helicopter enables us not only to continue this lifesaving activity, but also to evacuate two patients at once if necessary.”