Bermuda and the Turks and Caicos Islands are expressing cautious optimism going into the 48th CARIFTA Games, which take place over the Easter weekend at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex.

Bermudians were hoping Sakari Famous would win a brighter colour medal for them at this year’s games but Famous, who secured bronze in the U-20 girls’ high jump in 2018, will not make the trip to Cayman due to commitments at the University of Georgia where she is studying.

This year’s team of 19 will have several first-timers, according to Donna Raynor, president of the Bermuda National Athletics Association.

“We have a few medal contenders based on the results from last year, but we will see on the day,” said Raynor.

Team Turks and Caicos is hoping to at least repeat their U-17 4x100m bronze medal performance in 2018.

Daveon Durham, Darren Pierret, Wooslyn Harvey and Joshua Meghoo secured their country’s relay medal last year and, according to news from within the team, they expect to medal again.

Latrell Pierre, who won bronze in the boys U-17 javelin in 2018, will also be looking for better success this time around but last year’s gold medal winner, Wilkinson Fenelon, who starred in the octathlon, and Ken Reyes, who took silver in the 800m, have passed the CARIFTA Games’ age limit and will not be able to make a contribution to Turks and Caicos’s medal hunt.

The 32 athletes from Turks and Caicos will be trying to improve on the team’s 2018 four-medal performance.