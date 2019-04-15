UPDATE: Man arrested for fatal hit-and-run

UPDATE, 10:15 A.M.: Police arrested a 28-year-old man in relation to a suspected hit-and-run that killed a cyclist in George Town on Monday morning.

Police arrested the man just after 5:45 a.m. “on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, driving a vehicle whilst disqualified, driving a vehicle without insurance and leaving the scene of an accident”.

According to police, “The man was taken into custody where he is being held pending further investigations by the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit.”

ORIGINAL STORY: A cyclist appears to have been killed in a collision with a vehicle on North Church Street, according to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.

Just before 5:30 a.m. Monday, fire and emergency services personnel responded to a report of a male cyclist being found unresponsive in the vicinity of Coral Sands. According to police, “The man was located and appeared to have been struck by a vehicle; he was taken to hospital where he has been pronounced dead.”

The road has been closed to conduct an investigation, and is expected to remain closed throughout the Monday morning rush hour.

“Traffic is being diverted at Bodden Road and Eastern Avenue. Only the Eastern Avenue entrance to Kirk Market is currently open,” according to police.