Some coastal areas of Grand Cayman are experiencing influxes of Sargassum seaweed, with mats of the rotting reddish-brown seaweed drifting into shore along South Sound, pictured above, West Bay and other locations.

According to the Gulf and Caribbean Fisheries Institute, the recent influxes are related to ‘massive sargassum blooms occurring in particular areas of the Atlantic’. The sargassum then consolidates into large mats which are transported by ocean currents towards and through the Caribbean.