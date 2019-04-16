The cyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run incident in the early hours of Monday has been identified as Ignacio ‘Nacho’ Kirzner, a 21-year-old Argentinian national who moved to Cayman earlier this year.

According to Kirzner’s roommate Tristen Lamarsh, the Argentinian left home shortly after 4 a.m. to cycle to work at the Kimpton Seafire Resort on the morning that he was struck and killed.

Kirzner turned 21 last week and had only been in Cayman for a little less than two months, Lamarsh said.

“He just left home for the first time and was so excited to be in Cayman,” she said. “He was an amazing person.”

A GoFundMe page has been started to benefit the family of Kirzner. The page was started by friends of Kirzner, and proceeds will help the victim’s family bring his body home and have a memorial service.

The page had already surpassed its $20,000 target, reaching $21,500 by Tuesday afternoon. The fundraising page can be found by searching ‘Nacho Kirzner’ on www.gofundme.com.

Meanwhile, police arrested a 28-year-old man in relation to the incident. The man was arrested just after 5:45 a.m. on Monday – about 15 minutes after police were called to the scene on North Church Street near Coral Sands.

He was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, driving a vehicle while disqualified, driving a vehicle without insurance, and leaving the scene of an accident.

The man remained in custody as investigations continued, police said on Tuesday.