DCI director wins annual head of department award

Department of Commerce & Investment Director Ryan Rajkumarsingh has won 2018’s Head of Department of the Year Award for the Ministry of Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure.

Chief Officer Alan Jones presented the award to Rajkumarsingh during the ministry’s Strategic Policy Statement budget retreat at the Cayman Islands Yacht Club.

The recipient of the award is selected by peers, with each head of department and the chief officer having a vote.

“Ryan has overseen a difficult period for the department, with many new initiatives coming on-stream, including the excellent online application. He has led his team from the front and has been a pleasure to work with. His dedication to duty and his work ethic is really something to applaud,” Jones said.

“He has also shown great leadership skills and the departmental awards that have been forthcoming over the past months have been as a result, in no small part, of his ability to create a great team spirit which incorporates excellent customer service.”

Rajkumarsingh said being selected by his peers to win the award was a big surprise.

He was named Cayman Islands Government Employee of the Month for September 2018 for his commitment to “developing exceptional leadership”.

His department was recognised as Cayman’s Top Employer for Medium Sized Businesses for 2018, at the Cayman Islands Society of Human Resources Professionals Awards Gala in March.

The DCI director has been a civil servant for 15 years. He began as a senior internal auditor before joining HM Customs as finance manager. He then served as head of Licensing and Enforcement at DCI, before becoming the department’s director.