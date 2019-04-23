Preparing ethical leaders at International College of the Cayman Islands

The Chartered Financial Analysts Society of Cayman launched its inaugural ethics challenge at the International College of the Cayman Islands in April.

The Ethics Challenge tasked ICCI student teams to analyse and evaluate a case study identifying ethical dilemmas based on the CFA Institute Code of Ethics & Standards of Professional Conduct, with the goal of increasing knowledge and professionalism among the students as future leaders.

Richard Maparura, the society’s education and membership chairman, and Siddhant Jain Jaiswal, audit manager at Ernst & Young, hosted the event.

Two teams of students from multiple disciplines presented their findings and recommendations to a panel of four judges, including David Luu and Marcelo Suarez Castillo, president and vice president of the CFA Society; Gamu Usai, a chief analyst at the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority; and Melisa Bent-Hamilton, the registrar at ICCI.

The winning team was determined based on their ability to identify and understand the ethical issues in the case, and provide in-depth recommendations based on their analysis. The judges also assessed presentation skills, and the ability to respond to the open-ended knowledge-based questions.

The team of business student Monique McGee, accounting student Tashae Lawson and business administration major Zytka Coleman won the top prize.

“We are indeed proud of the level of professional and in-depth analysis presented by our students,” said Bent-Hamilton, who was one of the coaches for the students. “The winning team brought creativity by not only identifying the ethical issues of the case, but offered solutions or … more appropriate ways to handle each issue as managers of the organisation.”

Marco Calleja, a partner with EY Cayman, which sponsored the event, said: “Integrity and sound judgment are pillars of our industry, and shaping ethical and critical thinking in students is key. It is also inspiring to see that the students are so well prepared for their careers.”