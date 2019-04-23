Golden Apple nominations opened

Nominations have opened for the Golden Apple Awards for Excellence in Teaching.

The sixth annual Chamber of Commerce event, created in partnership with the Ministry of Education, recognises outstanding work by Cayman Islands educators.

Students, parents, colleagues and members of the public may nominate any full-time teacher or principal working in any of the three islands.

Past recipients are not eligible in categories they have previously won, but may be nominated in a new category.

Wil Pineau, chief executive officer of the Chamber of Commerce, said it was important to allow nominations to come from any member of the public, given the far-reaching impact of educators.

“The awards were created to thank those who are helping to improve the lives of our children through education,” he said.

“We are thrilled to be able to be able to continue to celebrate all the teachers and principals helping to change the lives of so many in the community,” Pineau added.

Last year, the Chamber received more than 500 nominations for the Golden Apple Awards.

Chamber President Chris Kirkconnell said, “So many teachers and principals go above and beyond for our young people, whether that is offering weekend exam prep classes or just passing on some words of encouragement during class, our local educators deserve to have all their hard work spotlighted and appreciated.”

Nominations for this year’s awards close on May 27.

For more information or to submit an entry, visit www.caymanchamber.ky/goldenappleawards-Teacher.