The Cayman Islands Tourism Association is calling for nominations for this year’s Stingray Tourism Awards, which recognises the work of individuals and companies in Cayman’s tourism industry.

The theme for this year’s event is ‘The Magic of Tourism’ which organisers say seeks “to highlight the collaborative efforts made to ensure visitors to our islands have a most magical experience while they are here”.

Nominations are now open and CITA is encouraging member businesses to put forward names.

“We look forward to honouring all nominees with personal certificates, and the winners celebrated with cobalt-blue, hand-blown glass stingray awards,” the organisers said in a press release.

The awards ceremony will be held at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman on Tuesday, July 23.

“It is the CITA’s honour to celebrate all those who faithfully contribute to tourism through their hard work and dedication. Sometimes magic happens, and sometimes magic is made. In this case, it is a combination of both a magical place and people coming together to create experiences of a lifetime for all who grace our shores,” CITA Board Director and Stingray Awards Committee Chairperson Ash McKnight said in the release.

CITA members can nominate top performers (manager or employee) in the categories of Accommodations (condominiums/villas and hotels); Water sports; Restaurants; and Allied, Attractions and Transportation (Allied includes retail, services, media, arts and entertainment).

At last year’s awards evening, dive industry veteran Nancy Easterbrook received the lifetime achievement award, and Garfield Ebanks of the Marriott Beach Resort received the Diamond Award, recognising his longtime service in the tourism industry.

Members of the public are welcome to attend the awards evening. Tickets can be reserved through the CITA office for $106 per person, or $975 for a table of 10.

Visit www.cita.ky/stingrayawards for guidelines and the online nomination form.