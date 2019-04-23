Letter: Safe travels to Brac visitors

To the Jewish sailors who landed in Cayman Brac on Shabbat of Passover:

Shalom Chaverim (‘Welcome, friends,’ in Hebrew)! So happy to see that their serendipitous trip following Christopher Columbus’s 1495 discovery of the Brac and the Cayman Islands ended up with their celebrating the Sabbath at Temple Beth Shalom, the Cayman Islands’ first synagogue.

Safe travels to Jamaica for the Jewish sailors, Liron Lavi, Itay Ildis, Ofer Rozenblat and Matan Dahan, then back to their Promised Land. Chag Sameach! Happy Passover!

Nan Socolow