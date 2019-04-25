After clearing a backlog of some 1,200 permanent residency applications about a year ago, government has continued to process hundreds more.

According to figures provided by government, 1,823 permanent residency applications were processed from February 2018 to March of this year, with immigration authorities approving 1,414 of the applications, denying 338 of them, and deferring 71.

Government also received 886 applications for naturalisation as a British Overseas Territories citizen last year – up from 480 in 2017 – due to an influx of applications from spouses of newly made permanent residents last year. Five applications have been denied since January 2018, and 37 applications remain outstanding since September 2018.

Government stated that it typically processes applications for naturalisation within four months, but that some applications have exceeded that time frame in recent months because of the increased number of applications.

Meanwhile, there are also 257 outstanding permanent residency applications, with 186 of those applications submitted this year and 71 made in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Government had whittled down the backlog of some 1,200 permanent residency applications to about 80 as of last April, but has continued to receive hundreds of more applications since then. Up to that point, 708 people were allowed to remain in Cayman for the rest of their lives while 528 were refused.

A number of those applicants have since appealed the denials, and some who have failed in their appeals have taken their cases to the Grand Court for judicial review.