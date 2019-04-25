Annual Furball has Shakespearean theme

It can be ruff being a stray animal in Cayman, but luckily organisations like the Cayman Islands Humane Society are purrfectly wonderful at finding dogs and cats furever homes.

In order to continue its work, the Society needs funds, and its biggest fundraising event of the year is the Furball. This year, it will be held on Saturday at the Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa.

The theme is ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’, so guests can look forward to entering a secret garden tucked under the stars. It will be an evening of intimate dining and entertainment.

The dress code for the event will be formal/glamorous, but hey – if you want to dress up as a fairy or Bottom, have at it! There are amazing prizes to be won through the live auction and silent auction and don’t forget to buy your raffle tickets.

There will be a combination of toes-in-the-sand, let-your-hair-down moments and formality at the same time; a little bit of everything.

Expect unique and exciting live entertainment, including a DJ to get everybody dancing.

Cayman Islands Humane Society history

The beginnings of what would eventually become the Cayman Islands Humane Society started over 43 years ago, on Feb. 24, 1972, when winter visitor Dr. Wallace R. Eagle placed a small ad in the Caymanian Weekly. He invited “All persons interested in starting a humane society to alleviate the suffering of homeless or abused animals on Grand Cayman” to attend a meeting. Two days later, about 16 local people turned up and many others wanted to help.

Initially, it was an informal association with membership, but on Nov. 23, 1973, a non-profit company was incorporated. Animals were boarded with volunteers and then at Cheval Ranch in the early years. A Thrift Shop was started in 1975 in rent-free premises behind the public library as a means to raise funds.

From 1994-97, the Humane Society rented the current premises on North Sound Road. When these were auctioned off in 1997, under a bank foreclosure, the Society was able to buy them due to the kindness of two large donors. Today, the Society still occupies the same building. There are 37 dog kennels, a puppy room, a surgery and recovery room, a large cat adoption room including a play room, and quarantine areas. Volunteers are always welcome.

The charity relies solely on the generosity from the public and fundraisers such as the Furball to keep the shelter running every year.

Tickets for the Furball are $175 each ($1,750 for a table of 10) and include dinner, a welcome drink and wine throughout the evening. The reception starts at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased directly at the Humane Society Shelter or email [email protected] to reserve seats.