Carlos Jameel Bustillo, 21, appeared in Summary Court on Monday, when three charges against him were transmitted to the Grand Court for mention on Friday, May 17.

The first charge was conspiracy to commit burglary. Details are that Bustillo, on April 26, 2019, conspired with another person to unlawfully enter a premises in Grand Cayman as a trespasser with intent to steal.

Magistrate Kirsty-Ann Gunn noted that this charge was linked to a shooting on April 26 in George Town, during which a male was shot and seriously injured.

Bustillo was not charged with the shooting, but he was charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm on April 26. No make or model of firearm was specified.

The defendant was further charged with discharging a firearm within 40 yards of a public road without lawful excuse on April 26.

The magistrate noted that the conspiracy charge was triable only in Grand Court and the other charges were linked, so all three were transmitted to the higher court.

Defence attorney Alice Carver applied for bail and Crown counsel Greg Walcolm objected. After hearing arguments from both sides in closed court, the magistrate refused bail. She noted that investigations were still ongoing.

Bustillo, a West Bay resident, was arrested on April 30 as a result of information received. He was charged on May 4 and Monday was his first court appearance.

The magistrate told him he could make a fresh bail application in Grand Court. Meanwhile, he was remanded in custody.

A charge of driving without being qualified, also on April 26, was set for mention in the Traffic Court.