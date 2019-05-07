Cayman will test its National Hurricane Plan later this month with an exercise dubbed ‘Hurricane Kali’.

The annual hurricane exercise is scheduled to take place on May 23 and 24, when all the agencies involved in responding to hurricanes will test their response and recovery processes.

According to a press release from Hazard Management Cayman Islands, the exercise will begin at 3pm on Thursday, May 23, with a meeting of the National Hazard Management Council in the ground floor conference room at the Government Administration Building.

As part of the simulation, the Cayman Islands will be placed under a hurricane ‘Alert’ at 10am on Wednesday, May 22, in anticipation of a possible impact. ‘Hurricane Kali’ is a table-top exercise focussing on the response and recovery activities following an ‘All Clear’.

Hazard Management will simulate activation of the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) to give participants an opportunity to reacquaint themselves with NEOC operations. According to Hazard Management, this year the exercise format is less formal, enabling participants to consider and discuss how they would react to various scenarios.

The NEOC structure includes 17 different Emergency Support Teams with a range of responsibilities, such as debris management, search and rescue, emergency shelters and volunteer agencies. “The exercise will encourage the various subcommittees to look at how they would roll out aspects of their own emergency plans in response to the scenarios they are faced with,” the Hazard Management press release stated.

The exercise runs through the entire day on May 24 and concludes with the review of lessons learned. Feedback and recommendations from participants will be used to update the National Plan.