Governor Martyn Roper is carrying on the tradition of previous governors by becoming, along with his wife Elisabeth, a co-patron of the Cayman Heart Fund.

The Ropers joined members of the charity’s board of directors and supporters on April 29 for a welcome lunch, according to a press release from the Cayman Heart Fund.

“Since certifying the Cayman Heart Fund as an non-profit organisation in 2007 by H.E. Governor Stuart Jack, the Governor of the Cayman Islands has always been our Patron of Honour,” Cayman Heart Fund founder Suzy Soto said. “We were so pleased that H.E. Governor Roper and Mrs. Roper are willing to continue the tradition as co-patrons of the CHF.”

Governor Roper said he and his wife “greatly enjoyed meeting the chairman and staff from the Cayman Heart Fund for a briefing about the excellent work that they do across the Islands”.

He added, “Both Lissie and I are delighted to be patrons of CHF and keen to support their work.”

Board Chairman David Dinner explained in the release that cardiovascular diseases are the number one cause of death globally. “Our mission is to improve the cardiovascular health of all in the Cayman Islands through education, influence and support which form the basis of our work,” he said.