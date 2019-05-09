Wednesday was the best day of David Morritt’s life.

Morritt said that multiple times during his Morritt’s Tortuga Club 30th anniversary event in East End, where dozens of people gathered at the timeshare resort property to celebrate.

At the party, government officials, business partners, and clients paid tribute to all the work Morritt has done to help develop Cayman’s tourism industry.

“They simply just came, they saw, and they built,” Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell said of Morritt and the others who helped build the Tortuga Club. “And this is the result, so hats off to them.”

Morritt was also presented a plaque for his accomplishments from his business partner, the Miami-based timeshare network Interval International.

When the Tortuga Club founder was called to accept the plaque, he bounded up the stage and raised his arms in triumph as Queen’s ‘We Are the Champions’ thundered in the background. He then proceeded to dance for the rest of the song before settling down to give a nearly 30-minute speech to the attendees.

When he first bought the property in East End three decades ago, Morritt said he originally intended to build a house there.

“But now, it’s a house for 15,650 friends,” he said.

In what Morritt called the “last quarter” of his life, Morritt said he plans to nearly double the number of people he brings to Cayman.

He said his company is planning a $30 million project that will entail a new main building with at least 40 units. The developer said he’s hoping to match the height of some of the 10-storey hotels on Seven Mile Beach.

Once complete, he said, the project will allow the property to fulfil his original plan to the people of Cayman – to bring 30,000 families here per year.

“I’m going to make sure you get your 30,000 families within six years,” he told Minister Kirkconnell. “I’m putting my team and myself – my heart and soul in it – to show you we’re going to do it.” Morritt’s is also constructing a new retail area on its site, which will be open some time next year.