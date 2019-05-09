Tiann Scott and Julius Smith are this year’s Child’s Month awardees.

The Department of Children and Family Services presented the students with their awards at a special church service Sunday at First Baptist Church, George Town.

Tiann, 11, a student at the Lighthouse School, was honoured as an outstanding scholar, artist and all-star communicator. Her character and willingness to succeed were said to exemplify this year’s theme: ‘Be Strong! Be Brave! Be You!’

Julius, 16, is a former Lighthouse student who is currently studying at the Cayman Islands Further Education Centre. He was recognised for his educational, athletic and social accomplishments. Julius is a two-time Special Olympian and multi-medal winner at the Games. His confidence and positive attitude earned him a ‘Proud of Them’ award last year. He is involved in Toastmaster’s Eloquent Speakers Leadership programme and other roles.

Sunday’s Child Month service, officiated by Senior Pastor Steve Brady, attracted a large congregation, including Governor Martyn Roper, Deputy Governor Franz Manderson, Acting Minister for Community Affairs Austin Harris, George Town Central MLA Kenneth Bryan, the ministry’s Chief Officer Teresa Echenique and DCFS Director Paulinda Mendoza-Williams.