What mothers want

Being a mother is stressful, and coming home to a clean house, even if it only lasts 10 minutes, is like a little slice of heaven.

Finding the perfect Mother’s Day gift is hard, so the Cayman Compass talked to a few mothers – new mums, mothers whose kids have flown the nest and grandmothers – to find out what they would like to receive on Sunday.

Here’s what most mothers told the Compass they wanted for Mother’s Day – the company of their kids and lots of love, hugs and kisses.

But, that is not to say that mothers would not enjoy a good massage or a name brand rice cooker.

School teacher Trilby Lingard says she wants everyone to leave the house for the day and send her to a masseuse.

Morna Lawrence turns 61 on Mother’s Day. She wants her four children, 13 grandchildren and one great grandchild to shower her with lots of love.

One exhausted mum, Vanellie Scott, who spends her days caring for three young kids, 7-year-old Emma, 3-year-old Braelyn and 3-month-old Sage, wants a really good rice cooker. “That’s what I could really use,” she said. “We bought ones before but [they] never seem to work very well. With three active kids and being a wife and mother, a little thing like a rice cooker can save time and make life a little easier.”

Brac grandmother Susan ‘Gee Gee’ Matthews said she is not a fussy person, and anything would be fine for her.

On Mother’s Day, she is looking forward to spending time with her grandchildren Gianni and Aaron and her own mother Emmie Walton, who just celebrated her 83rd birthday.

Matthews said she enjoys looking after her grandchildren. “We kick ball, ride bikes, play bat and ball, and running. I just love to do a lot of stuff with my grandchildren,” she said.

Mothers whose children have left the nest are also looking forward to Mother’s Day.

“The Mother’s Day gift that I would most want would be to spend the day with my two children, Tricia Bodden and Tanya Johnson,” said 76-year-old Mexi Grant. “I will not be able to spend it with both daughters, but I will be spending the day this year with my daughter Tricia Bodden in Grand Cayman, so thank God for that. That is the best gift that I could get.”

Grant said she has received flowers, gifts, cards and photographs on previous Mother’s Days.

Mother Pearl Parchment, 58, a retired police officer who volunteers at the Brac Humane Society Thrift Store, has a different tale to tell of an ‘empty nest’ Grand Cayman mother living in Cayman Brac.

“I just got tired of all the stress of Grand Cayman and moved to the Brac … I was just tired. I worked in the Brac as an officer, I also have family on the Brac. I came up to look [after my] sister who is ill, and decided to stay and be close to her,” she said.

But the hardest part of moving to the more laid-back Brac was leaving three grandkids behind. She said she misses tucking them in and making them happy, and while she won’t be seeing them for Mother’s Day, she is also looking forward to seeing them in the summer.