The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service issued an advisory Thursday regarding road closures that will take place on 18 May to facilitate the CayMAS Carnival Street Parade.
From 10am to 12:30pm, South Church Street will be closed between Memorial Avenue and Boilers Road, in preparation for the parade.
The parade begins at 12:30pm and sections of the road along the parade’s route will be closed as follows:
- 12:30-1pm – South Church Street will be closed between Memorial Avenue and Boilers Road.
- 1-1:30pm – South Church Street and Harbour Drive will be closed between Boilers Road and Fort Street.
- 1:30-2:15pm – North Church Street will be closed between Fort Street and Eastern Avenue.
- 2:15-3:45pm – West Bay Road will be closed between Eastern Avenue and Lawrence Boulevard.
- 3:45-4:15pm – West Bay Road will be closed between Lawrence Boulevard and Gecko Link (Galleria Roundabout).
- 4:15-5:30pm – West Bay Road will be closed between Gecko Link and Lime Tree Bay Avenue.
- 5:30-6pm – West Bay Road will be closed between Lime Tree Bay Avenue and the Seven Mile Public Beach entrance.