2 taken to hospital for jellyfish stings

Two people visiting Stingray City were taken to hospital Monday after they were stung by jellyfish.

The Department of Environment said it had received reports from a number of water sports operators of several individuals being stung by jellyfish in the North Sound, at the Sandbar and near the sound’s barrier reef, that day.

According to the DoE, the jellyfish in question are likely to be ‘sea wasps’ (Carybdea alata), a 2-3 inch species that is nearly transparent.

“They are occasionally found off the coastal waters of Florida, Bahamas and other areas of the Caribbean. Sea wasps are rare in Cayman. However, recent weather conditions may be responsible for bringing them into near-shore waters,” a statement from the DoE read.

The department advised anyone going to the Stingray Sandbar or near the barrier reef to be cautious.

“These small jellies are not easy to see and can deliver a painful sting that leaves welts and redness if they contact bare skin. Home treatments can include pouring white vinegar on sting areas, however, if the victim’s reaction to the sting persists or becomes severe, it is advised to seek proper medical attention immediately,” the DoE stated.

Sea wasps creatures typically tend to inhabit shallow water at night, float near coral reefs, and are attracted by lights.