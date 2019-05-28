Police have named a man who died after getting into difficulties in the water off South Church Street Friday as 77-year-old Robert Barron from Colorado.

This was the seventh water-related death reported this year.

Just before 4pm on Friday, police and other emergency services were dispatched by the 9-1-1 Communications Centre to South Church Street, where it was reported that a man was unresponsive after experiencing difficulties in the water.

People at the scene help bring the man back to shore and performed CPR until emergency services arrived, but he remained unresponsive and was later pronounced dead, police said in a statement.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said the matter is under investigation.