Rainy weather lingered over Cayman Wednesday and more showers were expected to fall through Thursday morning.

The Cayman Islands National Weather Service estimated Wednesday morning that 1.47 inches of rain fell on Cayman over a three-day period. Up to an inch more of rain was expected to fall through Wednesday afternoon and into Thursday morning.

While the showers may have dampened beach plans for many, cruise ships still made their scheduled stops in George Town on Wednesday. The Carnival Horizon brought nearly 5,000 tourists, while the Liberty of the Seas arrived with a reported 4,198 passengers aboard.

The broad, low-pressure system affecting Cayman brought wet weather to much of the western Caribbean. The US-based National Hurricane Center forecast showers and thunderstorms over the region for the next several days and a tropical wave approaching north Atlantic waters by late in the week.

The upper-level system was expected to move west of Cayman with a gradual decrease in winds and moderate wave heights in coming days, according to the Cayman Islands National Weather Service.