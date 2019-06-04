A 65-year-old man residing in North Side died Tuesday after falling from the back of a pickup truck in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The man has been identified by family members as George Kelly, originally of Watlers Drive in George Town.

The police are investigating the incident which, they said, occurred nine hours before police and emergency medical services were alerted, just after 11am on Sunday.

He was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital when it was discovered that he was suffering from serious and life-threatening injuries and was in critical condition. He succumbed to his injuries Tuesday morning.

“George was a good person and a good friend,” said Brac resident Elvis McKeever, who grew up in George Town with Kelly and knew his family well.

Kelly, he said, worked on the land, in construction and drove buses.

“He lived on the Brac for a couple of years before he moved to Grand Cayman. He was a really good fisherman,” McKeever said.

Police are appealing for witnesses to assist with the investigation. Anyone who may have seen the incident or the victim before the incident can call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222, or anonymously contact the RCIPS’s Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777.