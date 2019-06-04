Grand Cayman’s green iguana cullers delivered more than 24,000 reptiles to the George Town landfill last week, making it the fifth time in the past six weeks that they culled more than 22,000 iguanas.

Last week’s total of 24,062 brings the number of culled iguanas to 684,985 (as of 1 June). Cullers remain ahead of the pace needed to reach the target number of culling 1.3 million iguanas by the end of 2019.

The Department of Environment programme began in late October 2018.

Cullers are being paid $4.50 a head, rising to $5 if they meet monthly and annual targets, in an effort to wipe out the invasive species in Grand Cayman.