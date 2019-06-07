Email mix-up leaves opposition out in the cold

Opposition legislators missed out on an anti-corruption seminar this week because their invites were sent to the wrong email addresses.

‘Save the date invitations’ were sent to the members’ non-operational ‘gov.ky’ email addresses, local organisers of the event have confirmed.

The clarification follows media reports that no elected officials showed up for the opening day keynote address from Baroness Patricia Scotland at the regional anti-corruption conference being held at the Cayman Marriott Beach Resort earlier this week. Governor Martyn Roper and Attorney General Samuel Bulgin did attend the event.

Deborah Bodden, manager of the commissions secretariat, said in a statement that the mix-up in relation to the opposition group was an unintentional administrative error.

The statement was first released in response to questions from the news blog Cayman Marl Road and was later included in a press release from the opposition.

Opposition leader Arden McLean said in a statement, “although this mistake resulted in a missed opportunity for the Opposition to be involved in an important discussion on good governance for our country, we want to assure the organizers and the public that this Opposition remains committed to fighting corruption, and we fully support the Commission in its efforts”.