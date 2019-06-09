Justice Quin passes away

Grand Court judge Charles Quin passed away at his home on Friday evening.

Justice Quin, who had served as a Grand Court judge in the Cayman Islands since 2008, had been ill for some time.

Chief Justice Anthony Smellie announced Justice Quin’s death on Sunday. He said the judge had passed away at the Quin home, in the company of his wife and sons.

“Justice Quin served the Cayman Islands very admirably as a Judge of the Grand Court for more than ten years, prior to which he practised at the Bar of the Cayman Islands and in other regional jurisdictions for more than 25 years,” the chief justice said in a statement.

He added, “Justice Quin was very greatly admired and respected within the Judicial Administration, the Cayman Islands legal fraternity and the wider Cayman community, as well as in other jurisdictions around the Commonwealth.

“He will be greatly missed and the jurisdiction will always be grateful for his service.

“An announcement will shortly be made on the arrangements for the celebration of his life.”

Justice Quin is survived by his wife Diana, and his sons Nicholas, Thomas and William.

A biography of Justice Quin, issued by the Judiciary, notes that he was called to the Bar of Northern Ireland in 1978, where he practised for three years until 1981 when he was admitted as an attorney-at-law to the Supreme Court of Bermuda. He served as a Crown Counsel in the Attorney General’s Chambers of the Government of Bermuda until 1984.